Woman arrested after dog rescued from hot vehicle for 2nd time

A woman was arrested after Las Vegas officers had to remove her dog from a parked vehicle in dangerous heat for the second time in two weeks, according to an arrest report.

Alexandra Evans, 25, faces a charge of willful/malicious torture or maiming of an animal, a felony, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report released Monday, which described Evans as “severely neglectful.”

On Friday, police were called to a Goodwill at 9385 W. Flamingo Road for reports of a dog barking in a four-door SUV with the windows rolled up, according to the report.

An arriving officer saw the small white dog, named Rio, panting heavily. It appeared to be in distress and did not have any water, the report states. The officer broke the vehicle’s front passenger window, grabbed the dog and put it in a patrol car with air conditioning, police said.

The outside temperature at the time was about 111 degrees, the report states, citing the National Weather Service.

Another officer found Evans inside the store. She told police she had only been inside for about 10 minutes and that her boyfriend had taken the keys to the vehicle, according to the report. A background check showed Evans had warrants in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson municipal courts, and she was arrested.

Clark County animal control took possession of the dog, the report states.

The report described a similar situation on June 27 involving Evans, the same dog and the same vehicle. At the time, Evans had left the dog in the vehicle outside of the Wild Wild West Gambling Hall, located at 3330 W. Tropicana Ave., the report states.

The vehicle’s temperature at the time was about 113 degrees, according to a digital thermometer reading that an officer took at the scene, according to the report. Evans was cited in June but able to reclaim the dog July 6 from The Animal Foundation.

She is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Las Vegas Justice Court.

