54°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Crime

Woman arrested after ‘intentionally’ hitting 2 juveniles with vehicle, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2022 - 4:01 pm
 
Updated March 29, 2022 - 8:18 am
Fatima Mitchell (Henderson Police Department)
Fatima Mitchell (Henderson Police Department)

A woman was booked on attempted murder charges after she hit two juveniles with a vehicle, police said.

Fatima Mitchell, 36, was arrested and booked on two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department.

Mitchell is accused of intentionally striking two juveniles with a vehicle around 1:30 p.m. Monday near Palo Verde Drive and Burkholder Boulevard, police said.

The juveniles injuries were not life threatening, but one person was hospitalized.

It remained unclear what led to the crash.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Get out of my lane: HOV system regulations could change in future
Get out of my lane: HOV system regulations could change in future
2
Strip stabbing victim was off-duty police officer
Strip stabbing victim was off-duty police officer
3
Boutique hotel near Strip sold to ‘cannabis-friendly’ operator
Boutique hotel near Strip sold to ‘cannabis-friendly’ operator
4
Political consultant arrested at Strip casino after fight with partner
Political consultant arrested at Strip casino after fight with partner
5
NFL releases link, app to attend NFL draft festivities
NFL releases link, app to attend NFL draft festivities
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST