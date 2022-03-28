Woman arrested after ‘intentionally’ hitting 2 juveniles with vehicle, police say

A woman was booked on attempted murder charges after she hit two juveniles with a vehicle, police said.

Fatima Mitchell (Henderson Police Department)

Fatima Mitchell, 36, was arrested and booked on two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department.

Mitchell is accused of intentionally striking two juveniles with a vehicle around 1:30 p.m. Monday near Palo Verde Drive and Burkholder Boulevard, police said.

The juveniles injuries were not life threatening, but one person was hospitalized.

It remained unclear what led to the crash.

