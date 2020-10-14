Woman arrested after police say she threatened boyfriend with machete

Las Vegas police last week arrested a 48-year-old woman after she threatened her boyfriend with a machete and chased him to a convenience store, an arrest report said.

Kimberly Millsap (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police last week arrested a 48-year-old woman after she allegedly threatened her boyfriend with a machete and chased him to a convenience store, according to an arrest report.

Police were called about 8:25 p.m. Oct. 8 to a Circle K at 4495 S. Buffalo Drive after a report of a bleeding man with a knife holding the business’ door closed and asking for the police. When officers arrived, they found Kimberly Millsap outside the door as her boyfriend stood inside holding it closed, the report said.

Millsap, who “had a strong odor of alcohol,” claimed that her boyfriend was hallucinating because of a mental illness and said he may have accidentally cut himself with a machete, the report said.

But the man recorded an argument with Millsap, during which “you could hear Millsap threaten to kill his daughter, threaten to kill him, (the man) yelling for her to put the knife down, and him running and yelling for help,” the report said. He told police that Millsap had begun arguing with him at their home about a half-mile away.

The man said he hurt his hand while trying to take a machete from Millsap, who pulled it away and cut him, the report said. Millsap “attempted to attack him,” and he ran to the convenience store while yelling for help.

The cut to the man’s hand lacerated tendons, nerves and arteries in two fingers, which required surgery, the report said. Millsap faces a felony count of domestic battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, court records show.

She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday but was later released on her own recognizance to intensive supervision, court records show. She is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 2.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.