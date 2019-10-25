Woman arrested after RV hits North Las Vegas casino

A woman who was kicked out of the Cannery got mad and drove her RV into the casino, North Las Vegas police said.

A 50-year-old woman who was kicked out of the Cannery crashed her RV into the entrance of the North Las Vegas casino on Friday morning, Oct. 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A 50-year-old woman who was kicked out of the Cannery crashed her RV into the entrance of the North Las Vegas casino on Friday morning, Oct. 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A 50-year-old woman who was kicked out of the Cannery crashed her RV into the entrance of the North Las Vegas casino on Friday morning, Oct. 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A 50-year-old woman who was kicked out of the Cannery crashed her RV into the entrance of the North Las Vegas casino on Friday morning, Oct. 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A 50-year-old woman who was kicked out of the Cannery crashed her RV into the entrance of the North Las Vegas casino on Friday morning, Oct. 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A 50-year-old woman who was kicked out of the Cannery crashed her RV into the entrance of the North Las Vegas casino on Friday morning, Oct. 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A 50-year-old woman who was kicked out of the Cannery crashed her RV into the entrance of the North Las Vegas casino on Friday morning, Oct. 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A 50-year-old woman who was kicked out of the Cannery crashed her RV into the entrance of the North Las Vegas casino on Friday morning, Oct. 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

North Las Vegas Police Department officers investigate after a woman crashed her RV into the Cannery in North Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

North Las Vegas Police Department officers investigate after a woman crashed her RV into the Cannery in North Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A 50-year-old woman who was kicked out of the Cannery crashed her RV into the entrance of the North Las Vegas casino on Friday morning, Oct. 25, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 50-year-old woman who was kicked out of the Cannery crashed her RV into the entrance of the North Las Vegas casino on Friday morning, Oct. 25, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jennifer Stitt, 50 (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A woman who was kicked out of the Cannery on Friday morning got mad and drove her RV into the casino, injuring a custodian, North Las Vegas police said.

Jennifer Stitt, 50, now faces an attempted murder charge, jail records show. She is being held at the Las Vegas Detention Center on $100,000 bail.

“A little bit farther and it would have been into the table games,” police spokesman Eric Leavitt said. The crash happened just before 6 a.m., he said.

The driver hit a 66-year-old custodian in the process, critically injuring him, Leavitt said.

“And she kept gassing it,” he said.

The custodian is expected to survive, Leavitt said.

“We are obviously very concerned for the welfare of our team member,” said David Strow, vice president of corporate communications for Boyd Gaming, which owns the Cannery. “We are staying in touch with the team member and their family to make sure they get the best of care.”

Leavitt initially said the driver was in a Winnebago but later said the brand of the RV was unclear.

Stefan Meeder of San Diego said he drove from California to Las Vegas to pick up a coworker at the Cannery whose truck had broken down and saw the RV lodged into the door.

“I pull up and it looks like something right out of a movie,” he said. “You can’t believe someone would drive such a lime green, 1972 RV right through the front door of the Cannery.”

North Las Vegas resident Samuel Scott said he is a Cannery regular who stops by nearly every day. When he arrived Friday morning, he saw the wreckage.

“That’s crazy!” Scott said. “I just pulled up to check my points.”

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter. Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@review-journal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.