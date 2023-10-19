92°F
Crime

Woman arrested after Sphere date ends with $57K missing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2023 - 3:36 pm
 
Hailey McNally (Metropolitan Police Department)
Hailey McNally (Metropolitan Police Department)

A woman who arranged for an online date with a much older man at Caesars Palace and attended a U2 concert at the Sphere was arrested after the man found $57,000 in cash and casino chips missing from his hotel room safe.

Hailey McNally, 27, of Las Vegas, was taken into custody Tuesday and faces charges of grand larceny from $25,000 to less than $100,000 and residential burglary, according to an arrest report by the Metropolitan Police Department.

On Sunday, the man reported to police that he had met McNally through the “Seeking Arrangement” dating site, and they allegedly agreed to spend two days and nights together at Caesars for a fee of $2,500 paid to McNally, based on the report.

Seeking Arrangement is a “luxury” date website that generally pairs older men and women with younger men and women.

The alleged victim is 30 years older than McNally, according to the police report.

They first met at the Caesars casino on Friday, when the man, who police did not identify, told officers he paid McNally the money and then agreed to her request to place her purse in his room safe, which also contained his $50,000 in cash and $7,000 in gambling chips, police reported.

The man “verbally gave Hailey the combination number to his safe” when she stored her purse inside it, according to the report.

The next evening, they went together to the U2 rock concert inside the Sphere and at about 9 p.m., McNally excused herself to go to the restroom. After she failed to return 15 minutes later, he texted her “Are you okay?” to which she did not text back, police stated.

About 30 minutes later, the man called Caesars to place his room in lockdown, left the concert to return to his room, opened the safe and saw that his cash and chips were gone, police said.

Hotel security provided police with surveillance video footage that showed a person whose facial features matched those of McNally in her Nevada driver’s license photo, according to the report.

On Tuesday, police observed McNally near her residence on West Sahara Avenue and arrested her, police reported.

With a search warrant, officers entered her apartment and confiscated $11,700 in currency and $5,200 in Caesars casino chips as potential evidence, police said.

McNally is due in Justice Court on Nov. 22.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow @JeffBurbank2 on X.

