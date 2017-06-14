Woman arrested at McCarran after alleged attacks on Las Vegas flight

An American Airlines plane at McCarran International Airport on Wedesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police arrested a woman on an American Airlines flight from Chicago after she allegedly assaulted another passenger and a crew member Tuesday evening.

Metropolitan Police Department officers made contact with the woman when the flight reached the gate at McCarran Airport, police said.

As she was escorted off the plane, the woman also assaulted a police officer, Metro spokesman David Gordon said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.