ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Crime

Woman arrested at McCarran after alleged attacks on Las Vegas flight

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2017 - 8:46 am
 

Las Vegas police arrested a woman on an American Airlines flight from Chicago after she allegedly assaulted another passenger and a crew member Tuesday evening.

Metropolitan Police Department officers made contact with the woman when the flight reached the gate at McCarran Airport, police said.

As she was escorted off the plane, the woman also assaulted a police officer, Metro spokesman David Gordon said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like