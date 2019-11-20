Woman arrested by Las Vegas police after second barricade ID’d

Ashlee Marie Abney, 26, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of battery with a deadly weapon and battery on a protected person.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The woman who barricaded herself in a central Las Vegas apartment on Monday and Tuesday has been identified.

Ashlee Marie Abney, 26, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of battery with a deadly weapon and battery on a protected person after police found her barricaded inside her apartment for the second day in a row, booking records show.

Officers were called to the Siegel Suites at 455 E. Twain Ave. around 6:30 p.m. Monday after a caller reported that Abney was “acting erratic” with a large kitchen knife, police said. Since no crime was committed, the officers left after they got the situation under control.

But they were called back Tuesday afternoon when Abney allegedly assaulted someone with a knife, police said.

Booking records show that Abney was also charged with attacking a police officer. She faces an unrelated charge of willful or malicious torture or killing of animals as well, Clark County Detention Center records show.

Abney is being held at the county jail, and her first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

