Woman arrested in connection with $50K in convenience store thefts

A woman was arrested last week after stealing more than $50,000 from convenience stores where she worked, according to Las Vegas police.

Dstini Wright was arrested on July 24 after being pulled over in an unregistered vehicle when police discovered she had two warrants out for her arrest in two separate theft cases, a Metropolitan Police Department report said.

Wright was first issued a warrant in January 2021 after her former supervisor at Circle K, where Wright worked as a store manager, reported her to police in October 2020 for allegedly taking more than $50,000 in cash from the store.

After receiving a notice from Circle K’s accounting department stating there was a $1,100 discrepancy between paperwork and the amount of cash deposited by the store, the supervisor attempted to question Wright. But, when the supervisor came to the store to confront Wright, she was gone, according to an arrest warrant.

The supervisor told police she then went to check the store’s safe and found that it was short more than $50,000. The store’s ATM machine was also short $440.

The supervisor said she tried to call Wright and her mother several times with no success. She also told police she witnessed Wright on the store’s surveillance camera stuffing bundles of cash into her backpack.

A store audit found that the amount of money the store had did not match the store’s paperwork that Wright filled out, according to police.

Police determined that, in total, Wright stole $53,217.59 from the store, the warrant states.

In a separate incident in 2021, a manager at a 7-11 where she worked at the time accused Wright of stealing about $8,500 from the store, the warrant states.

The manager showed police a note allegedly written by Wright in which she confessed to stealing $3,000 from the store and promised to return it, but the manager said this was not the full amount of money stolen.

The manager told police that Wright was one of two employees at the store with access to the safes, and the only employee responsible for bank deposits.

While Wright was arrested at the store on unrelated warrants, Wright confessed to having $1,650 cash on her, the warrant states.

Wright has been charged with one count of felony theft between $25,000 and $100,000, and one count of felony theft between $5,000 and $25,000, according to an arrest report.

