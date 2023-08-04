89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

Woman arrested in connection with $50K in convenience store thefts

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2023 - 8:04 am
 
Updated August 4, 2023 - 8:39 am
Dstini Wright (Metropolitan Police Department)
Dstini Wright (Metropolitan Police Department)

A woman was arrested last week after stealing more than $50,000 from convenience stores where she worked, according to Las Vegas police.

Dstini Wright was arrested on July 24 after being pulled over in an unregistered vehicle when police discovered she had two warrants out for her arrest in two separate theft cases, a Metropolitan Police Department report said.

Wright was first issued a warrant in January 2021 after her former supervisor at Circle K, where Wright worked as a store manager, reported her to police in October 2020 for allegedly taking more than $50,000 in cash from the store.

After receiving a notice from Circle K’s accounting department stating there was a $1,100 discrepancy between paperwork and the amount of cash deposited by the store, the supervisor attempted to question Wright. But, when the supervisor came to the store to confront Wright, she was gone, according to an arrest warrant.

The supervisor told police she then went to check the store’s safe and found that it was short more than $50,000. The store’s ATM machine was also short $440.

The supervisor said she tried to call Wright and her mother several times with no success. She also told police she witnessed Wright on the store’s surveillance camera stuffing bundles of cash into her backpack.

A store audit found that the amount of money the store had did not match the store’s paperwork that Wright filled out, according to police.

Police determined that, in total, Wright stole $53,217.59 from the store, the warrant states.

In a separate incident in 2021, a manager at a 7-11 where she worked at the time accused Wright of stealing about $8,500 from the store, the warrant states.

The manager showed police a note allegedly written by Wright in which she confessed to stealing $3,000 from the store and promised to return it, but the manager said this was not the full amount of money stolen.

The manager told police that Wright was one of two employees at the store with access to the safes, and the only employee responsible for bank deposits.

While Wright was arrested at the store on unrelated warrants, Wright confessed to having $1,650 cash on her, the warrant states.

Wright has been charged with one count of felony theft between $25,000 and $100,000, and one count of felony theft between $5,000 and $25,000, according to an arrest report.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Raiders lose injured running back for season
Raiders lose injured running back for season
2
Boy, 16, killed by cable stretched across bike trail, police say
Boy, 16, killed by cable stretched across bike trail, police say
3
Watch a timelapse of the Sphere from a bird’s eye view
Watch a timelapse of the Sphere from a bird’s eye view
4
New Station Casinos property in Las Vegas sets opening date
New Station Casinos property in Las Vegas sets opening date
5
Woman lured man into fake Uber on Strip to rob him, police say
Woman lured man into fake Uber on Strip to rob him, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Woman facing charges in connection with alleged murder-for-hire plot
Woman facing charges in connection with alleged murder-for-hire plot
California man suspected in 13 thefts at cellphone stores
California man suspected in 13 thefts at cellphone stores
Alleged Circa con man also swindled Mesquite casino, authorities say
Alleged Circa con man also swindled Mesquite casino, authorities say
Ex-parole officer accused of having sex with detainee, faces felony
Ex-parole officer accused of having sex with detainee, faces felony
Aces player appears in court on domestic violence charges
Aces player appears in court on domestic violence charges
Opening statements begin for Metro officer accused of casino heists
Opening statements begin for Metro officer accused of casino heists