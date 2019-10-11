Woman arrested in death of year-old child last month in Las Vegas

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the September death of a year-old Las Vegas boy whose family has a history with Child Protective Services, the Review-Journal has learned.

Elizabeth Castillo (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Elizabeth Castillo was taken into custody Wednesday on a felony count of child abuse resulting in death, according to jail and court records. She is being held on $1 million bail at the Clark County Detention Center awaiting her arraignment Monday morning in North Las Vegas Justice Court.

Castillo’s relationship to the baby was not clear.

The boy, identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Sebastian Solorio, was pronounced dead shortly after 4:20 a.m. on Sept. 30. His official cause and manner of death was still pending Friday.

According to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez, Las Vegas police were notified by University Medical Center staff after Sebastian had arrived at the hospital unresponsive and not breathing.

Investigators learned that the alleged abuse occurred at a North Las Vegas apartment at 2520 Bolloch St., near East Carey Avenue. OcampoGomez said Metro continued investigating and completed the report that was ultimately submitted to the Clark County district attorney’s office for review.

No other details were immediately available, he said, including what led to Castillo’s arrest.

According to a Department of Family Services document, a report of abuse was submitted to Child Protective Services in August, about a month before Sebastian died. It was found unsubstantiated.

The same report shows that Sebastian’s family has a history with Child Protective Services in Clark County dating to at least February 2013, before the boy was born. Two other separate reports of abuse or neglect between 2013 and earlier this year were ultimately found to be unsubstantiated.

