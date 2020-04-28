Woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run in east Las Vegas

A driver has been arrested after authorities said the woman left an auto-pedestrian crash that killed a 15-year-old boy Monday night in east Las Vegas.

Crystal N. Helm, 34, of Las Vegas, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of failure to stop at the scene of an accident and failure to yield due care to a pedestrian.

The teen was crossing East Tropicana Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. in a marked crosswalk at South Morris Street, east of Nellis Boulevard, when he was struck by a 2002 Acura MDX , Las Vegas police said.

The driver of the Acura sped off and did not call police. The teen was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he later died.

Police said a witness account indicated that the motorist who fled was driving a red sport utility vehicle. Police said they located the Acura later in the evening and “the driver surrendered herself to police and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.”

The crash remains under investigation. The death marks the 32nd traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas police jurisdiction in 2020.

