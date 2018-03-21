Woman arrested in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Henderson

Henderson police on Tuesday arrested a woman suspected of fleeing the scene of a fatal crash this month.

Ashley Clinton (Henderson Police Department)

Ashley Clinton, 27, was booked into the Henderson Detention Center, where she faces a felony charge of failing to stop at the scene of an accident and misdemeanor charges of driving with a suspended license and failure to render aid at an accident.

Clinton is suspected of fleeing the scene after fatally hitting a pedestrian, 21-year-old Wendy Rodriquez Figueredo, near Galleria and Ward drives on March 6 in Henderson.

