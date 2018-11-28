Crime

Woman arrested in Las Vegas for attempted kidnapping of baby

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2018
 

A 39-year-old woman is accused of posing as a Child Protective Services employee in an attempt to kidnap a newborn baby, Las Vegas police announced Wednesday.

Joanna Boyd faces charges of forgery, attempted kidnapping, possession of a stolen vehicle, impersonating a public officer and being a felon in possession of a stun gun.

The Metropolitan Police Department encountered Boyd about 12:25 p.m. Monday on the 1800 block of Craig Road, after she had called 911 requesting officers to standby “as she performed an emergency removal order of a newborn child,” the department said Wednesday.

Police said she provided a suspicious story and turned over illegitimate documents. She also failed to provide proper Clark County employee identification documents and was driving a stolen vehicle, police said.

All Department of Child Services employees are required to present an identification card to families with whom they are working, Metro said. Those identification cards should have the name and picture of the employee, along with their title, police said.

If there are any questions about the authenticity of credentials, the public may call 702-399-0081.

Any additional victims or anyone with any information about Boyd may call Metro at 702-828-7355 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com r 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

