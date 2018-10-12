Woman arrested in Las Vegas hit-and-run that killed 60-year-old woman

Amy McDermont was arrested Friday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center in connection with the death of Fadila Popovic of Las Vegas, who died Thursday when she was struck by a vehicle on East St. Louis Avenue.

Las Vegas police investigate after a woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, Thursday, Oct. 11, on East St. Louis Street near 6th Street. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The driver of an SUV sought in a deadly hit-and-run crash was arrested Friday, Las Vegas police said.

Amy McDermont was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, police said, crediting “assistance from the public.”

McDermont was believed to be at the wheel of a black Dodge Durango that struck Fadila Popovic, 60, of Las Vegas on Thursday about 9:25 a.m. on East St. Louis Avenue, east of South Sixth Street, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department traffic investigators have determined that Popovic was walking with her husband east on St. Louis, adjacent to the curb, when the SUV also heading east struck her from behind. The driver sped away “without ever stopping,” police said.

Popovic died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, marking the 109th traffic death investigated by Metro this year. Her husband was not hospitalized, police said.

No further information about McDermont’s arrest was immediately available.

Thank you Las Vegas community. Because of YOU we were able to locate the suspect vehicle and arrest the person responsible for this heinous crime. Together we can make a difference. #community @LMPD — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) October 12, 2018

Anyone with information may call Metro’s traffic investigation section at 702-828-4060 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

700 East St. Louis Street, Las Vegas, Nevada