Crime

Woman arrested in Las Vegas hit-and-run that killed 60-year-old woman

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2018 - 8:36 am
 

The driver of an SUV sought in a deadly hit-and-run crash was arrested Friday, Las Vegas police said.

Amy McDermont was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, police said, crediting “assistance from the public.”

McDermont was believed to be at the wheel of a black Dodge Durango that struck Fadila Popovic, 60, of Las Vegas on Thursday about 9:25 a.m. on East St. Louis Avenue, east of South Sixth Street, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department traffic investigators have determined that Popovic was walking with her husband east on St. Louis, adjacent to the curb, when the SUV also heading east struck her from behind. The driver sped away “without ever stopping,” police said.

Popovic died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, marking the 109th traffic death investigated by Metro this year. Her husband was not hospitalized, police said.

No further information about McDermont’s arrest was immediately available.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s traffic investigation section at 702-828-4060 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Crime
Review held in death of man after encounter with Las Vegas police
The mother of Tashii Brown, who died after an encounter with Las Vegas police on the Strip, not satisfied after public review of evidence. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vehicle of Interest in January Homicide
Las Vegas police released footage Friday of a “vehicle of interest” from a deadly shooting in January. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Hostage escapes clutches of robber before shooting
Metropolitan Police Department footage shows a man wearing a motorcycle helmet, identified by police as 27-year-old Mario B. Trejo, with one arm wrapped around a woman’s neck and held a handgun to her head.
Sunset Park Vigil
A small group of people gathered in Sunset Park to remember the three children recently killed in the area.
Henderson police bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
Henderson police released body-worn camera footage of an officer-involved shooting in a grocery store parking lot at 2667 Windmill Parkway on Aug. 12, 2018. (Henderson Police Department)
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nye County detectives pursue suspects
A swarm of Nye County deputies, at the request of Las Vegas police, surrounded a hotel room in Pahrump last week to take two fugitives into custody. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
More in Crime
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Crime Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like