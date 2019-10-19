Woman arrested in suspected DUI crash with school bus in Las Vegas

A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after police said she ran a red light and crashed into a school bus with children onboard Friday afternoon in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called about 3:30 p.m. to the scene of the crash at Cimarron Road and Grand Teton Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Clark said. The crash happened after a driver traveling west on Grand Teton ran a red light and struck a school bus driving north on Cimarron.

It was unclear how many children were on the bus. None of the children were injured, Clark said.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

