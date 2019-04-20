Woman arrested on suspected DUI after crashing into light pole

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was arrested Friday night on suspicion of impaired driving with at least one child in the car, after she crashed her car into a light pole in the central Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Officers were called to the crash about 8:40 p.m. at Harrison Avenue and F Street, just south of West Owens Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Alan Larsen said. A “young juvenile” was hospitalized with minor injuries after the woman’s car veered off the road, toppled a stop sign and crashed into a light pole, he said.

The woman, who was driving east on Harrison when the crash happened, was arrested on suspicion of DUI resulting in an accident, as well as child endangerment, Larsen said.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

