Woman assaulted, carjacked in Summerlin parking lot

The attackers also stole the woman’s purse in the incident Tuesday on the 2000 block of Village Center Circle, near Town Center Drive and Summerlin Parkway, police said.

A woman was assaulted and carjacked in a Summerlin parking lot early Tuesday, police confirmed.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said the woman was in a business parking lot in the 2000 block of Village Center Circle, near Town Center Drive and Summerlin Parkway, at 6:20 a.m. when she was assaulted and robbed.

“(She) was approached in the parking lot by two (to) four suspects who took her purse, hit her on the side of the head and stole her white Mercedes,” Gordon wrote in a text message.

Gordon said detectives responded to the scene and were investigating.

“The suspects left out of the parking lot and are still outstanding,” he said.

The Las Vegas Valley has been facinga surge of carjackings lately.

In February Las Vegas police Lt. Fred Haas said police have seen an approximate 30 percent increase in carjackings this year.

Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May, 46, suffered fatal injuries during a July 27 pursuit of a carjacking suspect, Douglas Claiborne, 60, on Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue.

