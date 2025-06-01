98°F
Woman charged after dog dies in extreme heat

Police vehicle and lights. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Kevin Barr Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2025 - 12:17 pm
 
Updated June 1, 2025 - 12:39 pm

A woman has been arrested after a dog was found dead from apparent heat exposure in a southeast Las Vegas backyard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

On May 31 around 2:02 p.m., Clark County Animal Protection Services responded to a home in the 6800 block of Frances Celia Avenue and requested assistance from police after finding a deceased dog, police said in a news release.

Animal cruelty detectives determinded the dog had been left in a crate outside for several hours in extreme heat. The dog’s owner, Olivia Underwood, 30, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for willful and malicious torture, maiming or killing of a dog, police said.

Las Vegas hit 105 degrees yesterday, according to the National Weather Service — the agency released a statement warning residents not to leave pets unattended outdoors.

