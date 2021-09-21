Woman charged with DUI in crash that cost man his arm

A woman charged after an alleged DUI hit-and-run crash last month near Allegiant Stadium that cost a man his arm initially gave officers a false name, her arrest report says.

Ashleigh Bacon (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Ashleigh Bacon, 32, faces two counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, jail records show. She also faces charges of failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving without a license.

Police were called to South Valley View Boulevard and West Russell Road on Aug. 14 after reports of a crash. A pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition, police said at the time. The crash took place about an hour before the Las Vegas Raiders hosted their first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

According to the arrest report, police later found Bacon suffering from a “significant” cut on her leg after she ran from the scene and jumped a fence with barbed wire. She initially gave police a false name, saying later that she was worried about violating her probation, according to the report.

She later admitted to driving the vehicle involved in the crash, police say. One pedestrian “lost his left arm as a result of this condition,” and another suffered a broken arm, police said.

Bacon also told police that she knew she didn’t have a valid driver’s license, according to the report. She had a court appearance set for Tuesday, jail records show.

