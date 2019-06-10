Woman critically hurt, dog killed in North Las Vegas hit-and-run

Police want help finding a gold sedan that fled a North Las Vegas intersection Sunday morning after critically injuring a woman in a crash.

North Las Vegas police want help finding a hit-and-run car that critically injured a woman and killed a dog Sunday morning.

A 32-year-old woman was walking her dog about 10 a.m. along the westbound Carey Avenue sidewalk when she was hit by a gold Saturn sedan, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department release.

Security footage released of the crash showed the woman with a black ponytail emerge from behind a backyard wall, and a few seconds later the sedan swerved from the road and hit her and the dog on the sidewalk. The four-door sedan with faded paint immediately swerved left in front of another car and fled onto Lexington Street, near Martin Luther King Boulevard, police said.

The Saturn left behind debris from the front of the car at the scene of the crash, police said.

“If seen, the vehicle will have significant damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle along with airbag deployment,” police said.

The woman suffered spinal and head injuries, and was in critical condition at University Medical Center, police said. Her dog was killed at the scene.

Police urged anybody who sees the car to call officers at 702-633-1017, ext. 5116, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.