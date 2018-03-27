Woman dies a day after central Las Vegas hit-and-run

She was hit while crossing West Flamingo Road outside a crosswalk near South Torrey Pines Drive, Metro said.

A woman died after being struck by an SUV Thursday morning, March 22, 2018, at Flamingo Road near Torrey Pines. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman struck by a hit-and-run driver Thursday morning in the central valley has died, Las Vegas police said.

The woman, 29, died the next day, a Metropolitan Police Department release said.

She was hit while crossing West Flamingo Road outside a crosswalk near South Torrey Pines Drive, Metro said. The woman was initially hospitalized at University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver who hit her left the scene. The vehicle was described as a black or dark-green older model sedan.

Her death marked the 29th traffic fatality investigated by Metro in 2018. The Clark County coroner’s office will release her identity once her family is notified.

Police urged anybody with information to call Metro’s crash bureau at 702-828-4060 or 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

