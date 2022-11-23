Woman dies after being struck by rake, records show

A woman was arrested and charged with murder after authorities said she struck a woman with a rake, killing her, according to an arrest report.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bianca Robinson, 27, was arrested late last month and booked on one count of murder in connection with the death of Marcia Averett, 53, according to the Metropolitan Police Department report.

Averett was found unconscious on Sept. 30 in the 500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South with “obvious head trauma,” police said. She was hospitalized at University Medical Center with a brain bleed.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Averett died Oct. 20, but her cause and manner of death had not been determined as of Wednesday morning.

Witnesses told police that a woman named Bianca rode by on a blue beachcomber type bicycle and struck Averett with a large rake before the suspect rode off.

Robinson’s apartment on North 16th Street was about a mile from where Averett was found, according to the arrest report. Officers found a blue bicycle hanging inside Robinson’s home.

Robinson denied ever striking the woman, police wrote in the report.

She is expected to appear in court again Dec. 5.

Police never publicized the death or Robinson’s arrest.

Separate unreported killing

Three days before Averett died, a man was shot in what police considered a self-defense homicide, which also was never publicized.

Lashon Cordaryl Williams, 31, died at 9 a.m. on Oct. 18 on the floor of his ex-girlfriend’s master bedroom from a gunshot wound, according to the coroner’s office.

Police were called to a home in the 6900 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard at 6:59 p.m. on Oct. 17. The shooter was listed in Metro’s homicide log as a 27-year-old man, and the case was submitted to the district attorney’s office as possible self defense.

