Woman dies after car backs into her in parking lot; driver arrested

The woman died after being struck by a car in the parking lot of a Dotty’s in late December.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 70-year-old woman was struck in the parking lot of a Dotty’s late last month after being backed into by a car.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday that the woman made contact with the back of a 2020 Nissan Kicks and fell to the ground.

Medical personnel took the woman to University Medical Center Trauma Center to treat her injuries, but she succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday, police said.

The driver of the Nissan, 74-year-old John Reed, was arrested for DUI after the incident after showing signs of impairment.

The woman’s death marked the 157th traffic-related fatality of 2023 in Metro’s jurisdiction.