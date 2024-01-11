44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Woman dies after car backs into her in parking lot; driver arrested

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2024 - 5:30 pm
 
Updated January 10, 2024 - 5:35 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 70-year-old woman was struck in the parking lot of a Dotty’s late last month after being backed into by a car.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday that the woman made contact with the back of a 2020 Nissan Kicks and fell to the ground.

Medical personnel took the woman to University Medical Center Trauma Center to treat her injuries, but she succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday, police said.

The driver of the Nissan, 74-year-old John Reed, was arrested for DUI after the incident after showing signs of impairment.

The woman’s death marked the 157th traffic-related fatality of 2023 in Metro’s jurisdiction.

MOST READ
1
I-15 landmark south of Vegas being demolished
I-15 landmark south of Vegas being demolished
2
CARTOONS: What Hilary told Bill after Epstein’s list came out
CARTOONS: What Hilary told Bill after Epstein’s list came out
3
Businesses say F1 cost them millions. Now they want some of it back
Businesses say F1 cost them millions. Now they want some of it back
4
What we know, don’t know about the Mirage’s transition to Hard Rock
What we know, don’t know about the Mirage’s transition to Hard Rock
5
How can some Vegas hotel rooms be so cheap?
How can some Vegas hotel rooms be so cheap?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Woman killed when vehicle hits pole in central valley
Woman killed when vehicle hits pole in central valley
Man dead, woman wounded in North Las Vegas shooting
Man dead, woman wounded in North Las Vegas shooting
Suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed 12-year-old girl arrested
Suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed 12-year-old girl arrested
Man stabbed to death in west Las Vegas Valley
Man stabbed to death in west Las Vegas Valley
Man killed in shooting at northwest valley apartment complex
Man killed in shooting at northwest valley apartment complex
Police say fight over stolen car leads to fatal shooting
Police say fight over stolen car leads to fatal shooting