Woman dies after exiting vehicle and falling on roadway in northwest Las Vegas

A woman died Friday after falling out of the passenger side of a pickup truck that kept on driving while on a street south of Vegas Drive near Jones Boulevard.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman died Friday after falling out of the passenger side of a pickup truck that kept on driving while on a suburban street just south of Vegas Drive near Jones Boulevard in northwest Las Vegas.

The female passenger, a Las Vegas resident whose name and age were not released, ended up beneath a parked vehicle on Saylor Way near Glen Eagles Lane, the Metropolitan Police Department reported.

After attempts to save her life, emergency medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene, traffic bureau detectives said.

At 7:12 p.m., police received a call about an injured female in the roadway on Saylor and Glen Eagles and based on witness statements and evidence at the scene, the victim for an unknown reason had opened the passenger door of a moving white 2022 Toyota Tacoma.

The pickup was headed north on Saylor approaching a T-intersection with Glen Eagles when the passenger hit the roadway and tumbled under the parked vehicle.

The driver of the pickup stopped briefly and proceeded northbound on Saylor, then shortly afterward two occupants of the pickup returned to the scene but left again, detectives reported.

Police are treating the incident, the 28th traffic fatality in the department’s jurisdiction this year, as a passenger alighting from a vehicle hit and run and the matter is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the department’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3538 or to remain anonymous, phone Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter. Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.