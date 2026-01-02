Woman dies after hit by 2 vehicles on New Year’s Day, Las Vegas police say
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash after she was struck by two vehicles on New Year’s Day, according to police.
The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident occurred at 9:07 p.m. in the 800 block of West Casino Drive in Laughlin, an area with no roadway lighting.
Police said a pedestrian was walking in the roadway when a vehicle struck her, and the suspected vehicle fled the scene without rendering aid or calling police, authorities said.
A short time later, a 2014 Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on West Casino Drive and struck the injured pedestrian.
The driver of the Camry brought her vehicle to a stop and called police. She showed no signs of impairment, authorities noted.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash marked the second traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas police’s jurisdiction for 2026.