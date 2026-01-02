51°F
Woman dies after hit by 2 vehicles on New Year’s Day, Las Vegas police say

Las Vegas Police vehicle. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2026 - 9:37 am
 
Updated January 2, 2026 - 9:47 am

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash after she was struck by two vehicles on New Year’s Day, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident occurred at 9:07 p.m. in the 800 block of West Casino Drive in Laughlin, an area with no roadway lighting.

Police said a pedestrian was walking in the roadway when a vehicle struck her, and the suspected vehicle fled the scene without rendering aid or calling police, authorities said.

A short time later, a 2014 Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on West Casino Drive and struck the injured pedestrian.

The driver of the Camry brought her vehicle to a stop and called police. She showed no signs of impairment, authorities noted.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash marked the second traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas police’s jurisdiction for 2026.

