Woman dies in suspected DUI crash in Henderson

A female passenger was killed after police said a suspected impaired driver crashed early Sunday morning.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A female passenger was killed in Henderson during a crash with a suspected impaired driver early on Christmas morning, police said.

Officers were called at 12:01 a.m. Sunday to North Shore Road and East Lake Mead Parkway, near Lake Las Vegas, after a single-vehicle rollover, according to an arrest report from the Henderson Police Department released Tuesday. A woman in the vehicle died after the crash.

The driver identified himself as Milton Enriquez, 21. Police said he failed the field sobriety tests taken at the scene and was booked on charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Enriquez told police he had one or two drinks and half a Xanax before he drove, according to the arrest report.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the woman as of Tuesday afternoon.

