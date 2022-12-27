66°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Crime

Woman dies in suspected DUI crash in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2022 - 1:56 pm
 
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A female passenger was killed in Henderson during a crash with a suspected impaired driver early on Christmas morning, police said.

Officers were called at 12:01 a.m. Sunday to North Shore Road and East Lake Mead Parkway, near Lake Las Vegas, after a single-vehicle rollover, according to an arrest report from the Henderson Police Department released Tuesday. A woman in the vehicle died after the crash.

The driver identified himself as Milton Enriquez, 21. Police said he failed the field sobriety tests taken at the scene and was booked on charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Enriquez told police he had one or two drinks and half a Xanax before he drove, according to the arrest report.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the woman as of Tuesday afternoon.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino
2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino
2
McDaniels to consider benching underperforming Carr
McDaniels to consider benching underperforming Carr
3
Elaine Wynn: Mirage was ‘a wonderful experiment’
Elaine Wynn: Mirage was ‘a wonderful experiment’
4
Southwest’s cancellations create chaos in Las Vegas, across US
Southwest’s cancellations create chaos in Las Vegas, across US
5
A trio of major road projects set to halt traffic in 2023
A trio of major road projects set to halt traffic in 2023
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Police take a male into custody after a police officer shot a male on Dec. 25, 2022. The shooti ...
Police shoot, injure man in Henderson
By / RJ

A Henderson resident had alerted cops to a possible vehicle break-in. After one of the break-in suspects pulled a gun, a police officer shot the man.

More stories for you
Energy Department official charged in Las Vegas airport luggage theft out of job
Energy Department official charged in Las Vegas airport luggage theft out of job
Police: Teen killed while attempting carjacking
Police: Teen killed while attempting carjacking
Crash involving 2 suspected impaired drivers kills passenger
Crash involving 2 suspected impaired drivers kills passenger
No charges expected in killing outside North Las Vegas casino
No charges expected in killing outside North Las Vegas casino
Metro arrests fugitive in Arizona homicide
Metro arrests fugitive in Arizona homicide
66-year-old sent to prison for DUI crash that injured officer
66-year-old sent to prison for DUI crash that injured officer