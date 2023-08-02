Woman facing charges in connection with alleged murder-for-hire plot

Monique Williams allegedly told a person if they committed the murder they “would be the top person on the list for future jobs,” according to a police warrant.

Monique Williams (LVMPD)

A Las Vegas woman is facing charges after she was arrested on suspicion of allegedly attempting to pay a person $10,000 to kill her father so she could collect some of his assets.

Monique Williams, 26, a convicted felon, is accused of telling an individual that she wanted to “have someone taken care of” in a phone conversation last year with the target being her father and indicating she had guns available to use, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Williams allegedly told the person, a confidential police source, that she would give them $10,000 to commit the murder and that the person then “would be the top person on the list for future jobs,” a police detective wrote in a search warrant.

At one point, police said, Williams shared with the source cellphone photos showing her father’s address, house and a picture of him.

The first time Williams spoke to the source about the murder for hire was in April of 2022 and the next time was on Sept. 30, according to the warrant.

Williams also used Facebook and text messages to communicate about the alleged plot with the source, who turned them over to police, the warrant states.

With the deed not forthcoming, the source reported that on Oct. 12 Williams grew impatient and that, fearing “a threat of violence,” police obtained a search warrant on Oct. 13 and served it at Williams’ home at 2627 Chokeberry Court.

Officers seized six cellphones, a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol loaded with 15 rounds and a Grand Power 9mm semi-automatic handgun loaded with 22 rounds, police reported.

During the investigation, detectives noticed that much of the data on two of her iPhones had been deleted and so obtained a warrant in February from a judge to search Williams’ iCloud storage, where they found texts in which she allegedly asked the source to kill her father, according to the warrant.

Williams had desired “to go after the money (her father) was in possession of and/or his assets,” the detective stated.

On July 10, the detective filed the warrant in Las Vegas Justice Court, requesting she be arrested on suspicion of solicitation to commit murder and possession of firearms by a prohibited possessor.

With the arrest warrant granted, police on Thursday waited for Williams to arrive at Metro’s headquarters at 400 Martin Luther King Blvd. to pick up her things taken during the search of her home and then arrested her.

Williams, who was released on bail and required to undergo electronic monitoring, has a preliminary hearing set in Justice Court on Sept. 13, court records show.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.