Woman facing DUI, stolen vehicle charges had ‘no recollection’ of crashes

Oriana Leausa, 26, was arrested Wednesday and taken to University Medical Center in critical condition shortly after the crashes, according to an arrest report. An officer found a”glass smoking pipe” in the truck.

Oriana Leausa (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash involving a stolen pickup truck near Charleston Boulevard and Fort Apache Road on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

The woman who police suspect plowed a stolen pickup into a patrol car and two other vehicles last week while under the influence of drugs, killing one woman, did not remember the series of crashes, records show.

Oriana Leausa, 26, was arrested on a fatal DUI charge Wednesday and taken to University Medical Center in critical condition shortly after the crashes, an arrest report the Las Vegas Review-Journal obtained Monday shows. Officers found her unconscious, still belted into her seat.

For unspecified reasons, doctors initially believed Leausa “was going to die,” but she later awoke at the hospital without critical injury, then told detectives she had “no recollection” of crashes that killed one and injured at least two others, the report reads.

After the crash, an officer found a “glass smoking pipe” in the truck, but Leausa was unconscious and needed medical attention, so officers did not conduct a field sobriety test. The report instead notes that a blood draw was conducted after a search warrant was approved, and the results are pending.

The first crash happened about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, when police had said the stolen silver, 2004 Dodge Ram intentionally rammed a patrol car near the area of Fort Apache Road and Sahara Avenue. The officer who was trying to pull the truck driver over was treated at UMC with injuries that were not life-threatening.

After the initial crash, police said the truck driver continued north on Fort Apache. Within seconds, as a Metropolitan Police Department helicopter watched overhead, the Ram crossed the center turn lane and struck a gold Saturn Aura and a red Toyota Camry head-on. The woman driving the Saturn was treated at UMC, but the woman driving the Camry died at the scene.

The truck came to a stop several feet north of the Saturn and Camry.

Police had said the crashes stemmed from a scheme to steal a separate vehicle in the west Las Vegas Valley earlier that day. The woman driving the pickup and an unidentified man had pulled into a nearby parking lot, where they had agreed to meet people selling a silver, four-door 2004 BMW.

Police said the man got out of the stolen truck and checked out the BMW, then suddenly drove off in it, and the woman in the stolen pickup followed.

The BMW’s owners were the first to contact police. They tried to follow the pair as they escaped, but lost sight of their BMW and instead followed the truck. The crashes happened about 15 minutes later.

As of Monday, police had not named the man who drove off in the BMW, citing the open investigation. The county coroner’s office had also not yet named the woman killed.

Leausa faces additional charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, conspiracy to commit grand larceny and disobeying a peace officer. She is being held on at least $1 million bail. A hearing is scheduled Tuesday.

