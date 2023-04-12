75°F
Crime

Woman fatally struck in North Las Vegas hit-and-run

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 11, 2023 - 11:18 pm
 
North Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in a North Las Vegas hit-and-run Tuesday night.

It occurred around 9:15 p.m. near East Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Brian Thomas.

He said the vehicle that struck the pedestrian did not stay at the scene. The woman was in her 20s or 30s.

Cheyenne was closed in both directions between Civic Center and Berg Street, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

