Crime

Woman fatally struck in Summerlin Parkway crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2023 - 11:44 pm
 
Updated May 4, 2023 - 11:54 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)


A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in Summerlin Thursday night.

At around 11:05 p.m. a Toyota Camry heading west on Summerlin Parkway, west of Anasazi Drive struck a woman who died at the scene, according to Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Jason Buratczuk.

He said speed and impairment were not factors in the crash and that the driver of the Toyota remained on scene.

Traffic was being diverted off Summerlin Parkway at Anasazi. Road closures would be in place for the next few hours, according to Buratczuk.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

