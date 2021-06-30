Woman found dead in burnt car east of Las Vegas identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman whose body was found in a burnt car east of Las Vegas last month.

The monument sign for the Clark County Coroner. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

She was 39-year-old Sandra Cruz-Lopez, the coroner’s office said. Her cause and manner of death were still pending Wednesday.

Cruz-Lopez’s body was found the morning of May 9 in a scorched vehicle on Bureau of Land Management property near state Route 147, or Lake Mead Boulevard, at mile marker 9.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene, but no further information about the vehicle was available Wednesday.

Anyone with information may contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

