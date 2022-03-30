Woman found dead in storage unit identified

Las Vegas police investigate a “suspicious death” in a storage unite near Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas Monday, March 28, 2022. Police said the woman, in her late 50s, had been living unit and there was no chance she could have accidentally locked herself inside. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman found dead in a storage unit Monday in northwest Las Vegas.

Nathalie Burris, 59, was found at CubeSmart, 8856 W. Centennial Parkway, near the 215 Beltway. Her cause and manner of her death were pending, the coroner’s office said Wednesday.

Police said Burris had been living in the unit and was found locked inside. It would have been impossible for her to accidentally lock herself in, police said, and it is believed she died over the weekend. There was evidence of drug use in the unit and that other people had been staying with Burris.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppesrofnv.com.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.