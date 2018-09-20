Woman gets 10-25 years for fatal DUI crash in Las Vegas

A 39-year-old woman with a history of DUI was ordered to serve 10 to 25 years behind bars Thursday for a drunken-driving crash that killed a North Las Vegas woman.

About 12:15 p.m. April 12, police said, Sarah Lee crashed after she ran a red light while speeding west on Warm Springs Road at Las Vegas Boulevard South. Lee’s SUV crashed into a vehicle driven by Donneka Harris, a 32-year-old mother of two, which sent both vehicles slamming into three more cars, police said.

Lee’s SUV had been speeding away from another driver she sideswiped east of the deadly wreck, police said.

Harris, 32, died at University Medical Center.

Lee, who authorities said has drunken-driving convictions in California, pleaded guilty last month to one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of failure to stop required on signal of a police officer resulting in death. District Judge Douglas Herndon also ordered Lee to use a ignition-interlock breathalyzer on her vehicle for at least three years after she is released from prison.

