Crime

Woman held hostage in Caesars Palace hotel room, police say

Woman held hostage in Caesars Palace hotel room, police say
By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 11, 2023 - 11:47 am
 
Updated July 11, 2023 - 2:21 pm
Police presence where a man is holding a woman hostage in a hotel room at Caesars Palace in Las ...
Police presence where a man is holding a woman hostage in a hotel room at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
A broken hotel room window is seen at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. O ...
A broken hotel room window is seen at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. Officers were called to the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South after a man grabbed a woman from a hallway and locked her in his room, according to Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Steve Connell. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists walk past a fleet of police cars on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las V ...
Tourists walk past a fleet of police cars on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two Special Response Team units patrol the casino area on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Caesars Pa ...
Two Special Response Team units patrol the casino area on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a disturbance at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ra ...
Police investigate a disturbance at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man held a woman hostage inside a Strip hotel room on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called at 9:15 a.m. to the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, South, after a man grabbed a woman from a hallway and locked her in his room, according to Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Steve Connell.

It was unclear if the two people were related.

Police did not specify which hotel was involved, but officers were gathered outside Caesars Palace on Tuesday afternoon.

Connell said that initial reports stated the man was armed, but he had not fired any weapons and there was no evidence that he had any guns in the room with him.

The woman was still being held in the room as of noon, but Connell said police had spoken to her.

Connell said the man was throwing chairs and other items to people below the hotel room after breaking open the glass windows.

Outside the Palace Tower, four security guards blocked guests from visiting the pool and a certain floor, though they would not say which.

“Right now we have an emergency,” a security guard told one group of tourists carrying coffee and food attempting to visit the pool.

Bri Amidei was visiting Las Vegas from Chicago. She asked security around 1:30 p.m. if she could visit the pool, but she was turned away.

She said she had not heard about the hostage situation because things had seemed normal around the hotel all day. She had noticed police inside the casino.

Sabrina Zazay, of California, was trying to visit the pool with her friends when a security guard told them the pool was having maintenance issues.

“There’s no way a billion-dollar corporation has their pool down on this hot of a day because of maintenance issues,” her friend, Giovanni Tratito said. “It’s a lie.”

Zazay and another girl with their group started getting calls from their mothers, worrying about what they had seen was happening at the hotel. The women said they texted their mothers that they were fine and shared the information on the woman held hostage with the group.

“I’m not scared,” Zazay said, “but my mom was.”

Through the afternoon, busy tourists marched over to the Palace Tower with their luggage, prepared to check in. A handful were turned away before the elevators but most were allowed upstairs.

On Las Vegas Boulevard, warm tourists quickly walked past Caesars. They turned their heads at the dozens of police cars around each entrance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

