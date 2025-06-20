Woman hit by car, dies in northwest Las Vegas; driver arrested

A female pedestrian died, and the driver was arrested, after an evening crash in the northwest valley.

The crash happened at 5:16 p.m. at North Decatur Boulevard and North Rancho Drive, just west of the North Las Vegas Airport, police said.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said “a 2013 Ram 1500 traveled southbound on North Rancho, approaching North Decatur. A pedestrian waited to travel eastbound across the intersection in a marked crosswalk. A collision occurred when the Ram’s light cycled to red, and the pedestrian began crossing in the marked crosswalk. The Ram failed to stop at the red traffic signal and struck the pedestrian as it entered the intersection. The collision redirected the pedestrian to the ground as the Ram came to a controlled stop.”

The pedestrian was sent to University Medical Center, where she later died. The unidentified woman, 33, was from Las Vegas.

Police said the truck’s driver remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment. He was “ultimately booked into the Clark County Detention Center for charges related to the collision,” police said.

Police identified the driver as Angel Franco Merida, 37, of Las Vegas.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 81st traffic-related fatality in the department’s jurisdiction for 2025.