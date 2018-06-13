Woman hit by SUV in 2017 in Las Vegas died months later

Fatemeh Pourvahedi, 77, was crossing Decatur Boulevard outside a crosswalk near Sahara Avenue on Sept. 6 when she was hit by a white SUV, police said. She was hospitalized in critical condition and died Dec. 30.

Las Vegas police investigate a hit-and-run near Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard on Wednesday, September 6, 2017. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman who was hit by an SUV in September died months later, Las Vegas police said Wednesday.

Fatemeh Pourvahedi, 77, was crossing Decatur Boulevard outside a crosswalk near Sahara Avenue on Sept. 6 when she was hit by a white SUV, police said. She was hospitalized in critical condition and died Dec. 30.

Her family recently told police about her death, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene, according to police. It was not immediately clear Wednesday if police ever caught the driver.

Decatur Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas