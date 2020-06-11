Woman hospitalized after stabbing in east Las Vegas

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Mountain Vista Street, near East Vegas Valley Drive and South Nellis Boulevard, at 7:23 p.m.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was hospitalized after a stabbing Wednesday night in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Mountain Vista Street, near East Vegas Valley Drive and South Nellis Boulevard, at 7:23 p.m., and immediately summoned medical help for the woman, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Damon Young.

Her condition is unknown, Young said.

Police asked residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

