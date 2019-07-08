Woman hurt after being hit by ‘firework device’ in Las Vegas

A man threw “some sort of firework device” at a woman Sunday night in the central valley, causing injuries to her head, according to Las Vegas police.

A woman suffered head injuries after a man threw a firework at her in the central valley Sunday night, Las Vegas police said.

The firework went off close to the woman, and police were called just before 10 p.m. to the 5200 block of West Charleston Boulevard, west of South Decatur Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. She was hospitalized and expected to survive her injuries.

The man who threw “some sort of firework device” at her was not in custody as of late Sunday, Gordon said.

No further information was immediately available.

