Woman in critical condition after being shot in the head in Pahrump

A woman is in critical condition after suffering from a gunshot wound in her head Sunday in Pahrump.

At 5:32 p.m., Nye County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of West Alaska Way for a woman with a traumatic head wound, according to a Nye County news release.

Detectives conducted an investigation related to the circumstances surrounding her injuries, the release said.

After the woman was transferred to University Medical Center in Las Vegas, it became apparent that she was suffering from a gunshot wound.

It is expected that she will recover, the release said. The incident remains under investigation as no one has been taken into custody.

Anyone with further information regarding this case is urged to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000, attention Detective Parra, or by email at NCSO_Detectives@co.nye.nv.us.

Pahrump is a little over an hour west of Las Vegas.

