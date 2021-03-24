53°F
Crime

Woman in custody, 2 children rescued after apartment fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2021 - 11:39 pm
 
A woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she set fire to her apartment just east of the Las Vegas Strip in the central valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department was initially called at 9:18 p.m. to the 4700 block of Topaz Street, near East Harmon Avenue, but when police showed up the woman slammed the door and set fire to her home, according to Metro Lt. David Gordon.

Police arrested the woman and rescued her two children from the apartment, Gordon said.

No one was injured, but three other apartments were evacuated while the Clark County Fire Department extinguished the flames.

Clark County firefighters responded at 9:34 p.m. to a fire at the Toscana Villas, 4775 Topaz St, according to PulsePoint.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

