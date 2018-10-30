Woman in custody after barricading herself at Rio in Las Vegas

A woman is in custody after she barricaded herself in a linen closet at the Rio for about an hour.

Las Vegas police responded to the Rio early Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, after security found a woman with a knife in a linen closet on the 33rd floor. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Guests at the resort just of the Las Vegas Strip at 3700 W. Flamingo Road, reported the woman to security, who found her inside the supply room on the 33rd floor cutting apart sheets with a knife, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

She didn’t threaten the guards with the knife, but they backed out of the room and called police to take over about 1:20 a.m., Gordon said.

Two officers with crisis intervention training arrived at the Rio and tried to talk to the woman, who was “making odd and nonsensical statements,” Gordon said.

After about an hour of trying to convince the woman to leave the room, officers went in themselves and took her into custody without incident. Police found a pocket knife in her back pocket, Gordon said.

No injuries were reported.

