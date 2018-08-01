Woman in jail after toddler found unconscious at Las Vegas motel

A woman is facing child abuse and attempted murder charges after a toddler was found unconscious Tuesday morning at an east valley motel.

Jail records show 30-year-old Ashley Smith was arrested Tuesday in connection with a medical call for an unconscious toddler at a Motel 6, 4125 Boulder Highway, near Lamb Boulevard.

Smith faces one count each of attempted murder and child abuse or neglect resulting in substantial bodily or mental harm. She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center where she remains in custody without bail. Her 48-hour hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

