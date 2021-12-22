39°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Crime

Woman jailed after hit-and-run involving Las Vegas police officer

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2021 - 8:08 am
 
Updated December 22, 2021 - 8:27 am
A Las Vegas police officer was injured Tuesday afternoon by a hit-and-run motorist at the inter ...
A Las Vegas police officer was injured Tuesday afternoon by a hit-and-run motorist at the intersection of Charleston and Rainbow boulevards. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A woman has been arrested on multiple traffic offenses stemming from a crash that injured a Las Vegas police traffic officer Tuesday.

Alicia Margarite Jones, 22, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of duty to stop at the scene of an accident, failure to give information to party at a vehicle accident, failure to render aid, driving without a valid driver’s license, operating a motor vehicle when license or registration suspended, no proof of insurance, and failure to yield.

Police have not officially identified Jones as the driver of a car that struck the traffic officer on a motorcycle in the area of Charleston and Rainbow boulevards Tuesday, but she was booked at the jail under the same police event number that law enforcement generated from the 1:10 p.m. crash.

Police said the officer suffered nonlife-threatening injuries when he was struck by a red sedan. Police said the motorist then fled the scene before being arrested at a nearby apartment complex.

It was the second crash involving a Las Vegas officer in 72 hours. Overnight Sunday, another officer suffered serious injuries following a collision on U.S. Highway 95.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Donald Trump’s betting odds to win 2024 election keep dropping
Donald Trump’s betting odds to win 2024 election keep dropping
2
Judge denies legal fees in Clark County Republican Party lawsuit
Judge denies legal fees in Clark County Republican Party lawsuit
3
Las Vegas waiter shot 11 times at restaurant
Las Vegas waiter shot 11 times at restaurant
4
Not guilty, not sorry: Sisolak Facebook rant author exonerated
Not guilty, not sorry: Sisolak Facebook rant author exonerated
5
New COVID-19 cases jump sharply in Clark County and Nevada
New COVID-19 cases jump sharply in Clark County and Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST