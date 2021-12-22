Woman jailed after hit-and-run involving Las Vegas police officer

The 22-year-old woman was arrested on multiple traffic offenses stemming from a crash that injured a Las Vegas police traffic officer Tuesday.

A Las Vegas police officer was injured Tuesday afternoon by a hit-and-run motorist at the intersection of Charleston and Rainbow boulevards. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A woman has been arrested on multiple traffic offenses stemming from a crash that injured a Las Vegas police traffic officer Tuesday.

Alicia Margarite Jones, 22, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of duty to stop at the scene of an accident, failure to give information to party at a vehicle accident, failure to render aid, driving without a valid driver’s license, operating a motor vehicle when license or registration suspended, no proof of insurance, and failure to yield.

Police have not officially identified Jones as the driver of a car that struck the traffic officer on a motorcycle in the area of Charleston and Rainbow boulevards Tuesday, but she was booked at the jail under the same police event number that law enforcement generated from the 1:10 p.m. crash.

Police said the officer suffered nonlife-threatening injuries when he was struck by a red sedan. Police said the motorist then fled the scene before being arrested at a nearby apartment complex.

It was the second crash involving a Las Vegas officer in 72 hours. Overnight Sunday, another officer suffered serious injuries following a collision on U.S. Highway 95.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.