65°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Crime

Woman jailed after Las Vegas hiring agency dustup costs worker a toe

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2021 - 11:26 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police have arrested a 25-year-old California woman accused of severing an employment agency worker’s toe in September, according to an arrest report.

On Sept. 9, Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the Hire Quest Direct of Las Vegas office at 3110 s. Valley View Blvd., and found a woman “limping and bleeding heavily from her right foot,” according to an arrest report.

“Close by, in a bucket of ice, was a toe which had been severed from (the woman’s) foot,” the report said.

The woman told police Amina Abdullah, 25, arrived that morning to see if there was any work available, the report said. When Abdullah was told there were no jobs, she “became angry and kicked the front door forcefully,” the report said.

The woman’s right foot got stuck between the door and the metal frame as Abdullah continued kicking, resulting in one of her toes being severed.

Abdullah was gone when officers arrived, but detectives found her through her California driver’s license, the report said. She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday.

She has been charged with mayhem and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, both felonies, court records show. She remained in jail Thursday with a $3,000 bail.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Vaccinations begin for those 70 years old, older in Clark County
Vaccinations begin for those 70 years old, older in Clark County
2
Legendary illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher dies from cancer
Legendary illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher dies from cancer
3
Vegas-to-SoCal rail line could get spring construction start
Vegas-to-SoCal rail line could get spring construction start
4
Daniel Negreanu slices $286K off deficit to Doug Polk
Daniel Negreanu slices $286K off deficit to Doug Polk
5
$89K video poker jackpot hits at Boulder Station
$89K video poker jackpot hits at Boulder Station
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST