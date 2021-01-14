Woman jailed after Las Vegas hiring agency dustup costs worker a toe

Las Vegas police have arrested a 25-year-old California woman accused of severing an employment agency worker’s toe in September, according to an arrest report.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

On Sept. 9, Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the Hire Quest Direct of Las Vegas office at 3110 s. Valley View Blvd., and found a woman “limping and bleeding heavily from her right foot,” according to an arrest report.

“Close by, in a bucket of ice, was a toe which had been severed from (the woman’s) foot,” the report said.

The woman told police Amina Abdullah, 25, arrived that morning to see if there was any work available, the report said. When Abdullah was told there were no jobs, she “became angry and kicked the front door forcefully,” the report said.

The woman’s right foot got stuck between the door and the metal frame as Abdullah continued kicking, resulting in one of her toes being severed.

Abdullah was gone when officers arrived, but detectives found her through her California driver’s license, the report said. She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday.

She has been charged with mayhem and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, both felonies, court records show. She remained in jail Thursday with a $3,000 bail.

