Woman killed by bus near Las Vegas Strip resort was employee

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a bus on Krueger Drive behind The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The woman hit and killed by a bus last Thursday near a Las Vegas Strip resort was an employee at the resort.

Pamela Kay Lewis, 59, worked for The Venetian, 3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to a spokeswoman for Las Vegas Sands, which operates the resort.

Police arrested the bus driver on a charge of DUI resulting in death, and arresting documents released Wednesday indicated the driver had taken prescribed medication about two hours before the crash.

Gregory Eugene Patterson, 66, was jailed after the crash, reported about 6 a.m. on a private drive near The Venetian employee parking garage and the Sands Expo Convention Center, the documents said.

The 2014 bus was heading north on the private road when it hit Lewis, who was crossing near a marked crosswalk to the property’s employee entrance, an arrest report said. After hitting her, the bus continued “traveling over the pedestrian,” police said.

Lewis died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. She died of multiple blunt force injuries and her death was ruled an accidents.

Patterson remained at the scene. He told officers he takes at least eight prescription medications, although he doesn’t take all of his medications and some he took in the evening. He told police his last dosage was about 4 a.m., but the report doesn’t specify which of the medications he had taken.

A DUI report indicated he failed sobriety tests that required him to walk and turn and stand on one leg.

He denied to police that he saw anyone in the roadway or heard any noises, adding that people at the scene told him the bus had hit someone, the arrest report said.

“Gregory states after feeling something he looked in his mirror and observed something in the roadway, and someone else running over,” the report said.

He told officers he then stopped the bus and was “very adamant” that the bus didn’t move again.

Evidence at the scene — tire marks on the sidewalk, paint chips on a handrail matching the bus color and paint chipped off the bus’ right rear bumper — suggested the bus was put into reverse and hit the handrail to an emergency exit at the convention center, according to the report.

“Gregory states that the damage to the bus is old and listed it on his damage (from) at the start of his shift, and again restated he did not hit the railing, asking if he was being accused of that as well,” the report said.

The bus was registered to Marque Motor Coach LLC, according to the report. Messages seeking comment Wednesday from the company, its lawyers and Patterson’s attorney were not immediately returned.

Court records indicate Patterson has posted bond with a bail condition that he does not drive.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

