Woman killed in central Las Vegas hit-and-run; vehicle sought

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a vehicle that left the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

‘This should never happen to a child’: Police say babysitter stabbed 3-year-old to death

CCSD officer enters plea after K9 left in vehicle over 6 hours, causing its death

Woman who pretended to be immigration lawyer gets 60 days in jail

Police are seeking a newer model white Maserati Levante with front end damage in connection with a fatal crash that occurred just after 6:25 a.m. Wednesday, March 26, 2025, on South Jones Boulevard north of West Fairbanks Road in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking a newer model white Maserati Levante with front end damage in connection with a fatal crash that occurred just after 6:25 a.m. Wednesday, March 26, 2025, on South Jones Boulevard north of West Fairbanks Road in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking a newer model white Maserati Levante with front end damage in connection with a fatal crash that occurred just after 6:25 a.m. Wednesday, March 26, 2025, on South Jones Boulevard north of West Fairbanks Road in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a vehicle that left the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just after 6:25 a.m. on South Jones Boulevard north of West Fairbanks Road, near Flamingo Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. The victim, a 43-year-old woman, was possibly kneeling or sitting in the middle of Jones when she was struck by a newer model white Maserati Levante with front end damage.

The vehicle fled the scene on Flamingo, police said.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center, where she died.

The cause and manner of the pedestrian’s death are under investigation by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.