Woman killed in crash with Henry Ruggs identified

The 23-year-old woman killed in a fiery crash early Tuesday involving former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs has been identified.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigates a fatal crash involving two vehicles at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in the fiery crash early Tuesday that left one person dead, according to police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tina O. Tintor, 23, was the woman killed in a fiery crash early Tuesday when former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III slammed his car into her compact SUV, according to Metropolitan Police Department records.

The Las Vegas resident died at the scene, on Rainbow Boulevard, near Spring Valley Parkway, following the crash reported about 3:40 a.m., police said.

Tintor died inside her 2013 Toyota Rav4, police said.

Following the crash, Ruggs, 22, was booked on counts of DUI causing death and reckless driving, both felonies.

Ruggs appeared Wednesday morning in court, where Clark County prosecutors alleged he was traveling 156 mph shortly before the crash. They said his blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit.

Prosecutors said a dog also was killed in the crash. Ruggs’ bail was set at $150,000.

Hours after the crash, on Tuesday night, the NFL team announced it had released Ruggs.

