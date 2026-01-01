Woman killed in hit-and-run crash south of Las Vegas Strip

The pedestrian’s death marks the first traffic-related fatality for Metro in 2026.

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning south of the Las Vegas Strip, and a driver was later taken into custody.

The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. on South Las Vegas Boulevard near East Russell Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. Investigators say the victim, a 43-year-old woman from Olathe, Kansas, was walking north on the roadway in the farthest left travel lane. A 2019 Cadillac XT5 SUV, traveling in the same lane, struck the woman and fled the scene.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center Trauma, where she later died.

Police tracked down the driver, identified as Edward Dias, 77, of Pomona, California, and arrested him on a duty to stop at a scene of an accident. He is in the Clark County Detention Center and scheduled for a court appearance Friday.

The pedestrian’s death marks the first traffic-related fatality for Metro in 2026. The crash remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

