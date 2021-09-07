Woman killed in suspected DUI crash on Labor Day identified

Officers were called to Farm Road and North Tenaya Way around 7:31 a.m. after Villella’s 2012 Toyota Prius was struck head-on by a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, police said.

Law enforcement investigates a fatal car crash near North Tenaya Way and Farm Road on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman who was killed in a head-on suspected DUI crash on Labor Day.

She was 64-year-old Susan Villella of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said.

Her cause and manner of death had not been determined as of Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to Farm Road and North Tenaya Way around 7:31 a.m. after Villella’s 2012 Toyota Prius was struck head-on by a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, police said, adding that they believe the Tahoe was driving on the wrong side of the road at the time of the crash.

Villella died at the scene, police said. The driver of the Tahoe, 27-year-old Alejandro Carrion, was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries and arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Carrion is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $8,000 bail on charges of DUI resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death, two counts of drug possession, not wearing a seat belt, failure to maintain lanes and driving without a license.

His next court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.