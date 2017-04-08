Woman pleads guilty to negligent homicide in drowning death of grandson

Stephanie Rowland (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Caleb Rowland-Bible (The Bible Family)

A woman pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the March 2016 drowning death of her 1-year-old grandson.

Stephanie Rowland, 60, of Lake Havasu City left her grandson, 1-year-old Caleb Rowland-Bible unattended in a tub of running water when she answered a knock at her door, police said. She and a carpet-cleaning serviceman toured her home for 19 minutes before finding Caleb face-down and drowned.

During Friday’s sentencing hearing in Kingman, Judge Billy Sipe imposed a 100-day jail sentence and placed Rowland on supervised probation for four years.