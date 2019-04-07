Woman shot in a parking lot in western Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was shot in the west valley on Saturday afternoon, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 3:40 p.m. to a parking lot in the 6100 block of Spring Mountain Road, near Jones Boulevard, after a report of a robbery and shooting, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Bill Steinmetz.

When officers arrived they found a woman who had been shot in the leg.

Police believe the shooter drove away from the scene, but a description of the vehicle was not available, Steinmetz said.

The woman was hospitalized with survivable injuries, he said.

Details about the robbery report, and further details about the shooting, were not immediately available.

Detectives continued to investigate the shooting Saturday afternoon.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.